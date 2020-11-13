Andhra Pradesh

Fisherman dies as boat capsizes

A 55-year-old-fisherman died while five others had a narrow escape after their fishing boat capsized in the sea off Visakhapatnam coast.

The deceased was identified as M. Ramana, a resident of Vasuvanipalem area in the city.

According to reports, Ramana, along with five others, ventured in the sea for fishing on Wednesday. On Thursday morning, while they were returning to the coast, the boat reportedly capsized due to rough weather conditions.

While all six persons managed to reach the shore, Ramana was found unconscious. He was rushed to hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. New Port police registered a case and launched an investigation. The body was shifted to King George Hospital for post-mortem.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 13, 2020 12:34:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/fisherman-dies-as-boat-capsizes/article33087991.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY