Andhra Pradesh

Fisheries Minister dares Chandrababu Naidu to contest from Palasa

Minister for Fisheries and Horticulture Sidiri Appala Raju on Sunday challenged former Chief Minister and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu to contest from Palasa constituency if he had the guts to face the people over the issue of the proposed Executive capital in Visakhapatnam.

Speaking to reporters, he said that Mr. Naidu had been encouraging an ‘artificial’ agitation with ‘fake’ farmers in Amaravati to protect his properties and interests.

Mr. Appala Raju went on to defend Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas who had reportedly made derogatory comments against Mr. Naidu. “TDP is trying to blow the reported comments of Mr. Das out of proportion. The party has forgotten the unparliamentary language used by former Minister K. Atchannaidu and former whip Kuna Ravikumar against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and other YSRCP leaders.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 4, 2020 11:51:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/fisheries-minister-dares-chandrababu-naidu-to-contest-from-palasa/article32767608.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story