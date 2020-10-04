Fisheries Minister dares Chandrababu Naidu to contest from Palasa

Minister for Fisheries and Horticulture Sidiri Appala Raju on Sunday challenged former Chief Minister and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu to contest from Palasa constituency if he had the guts to face the people over the issue of the proposed Executive capital in Visakhapatnam.
Speaking to reporters, he said that Mr. Naidu had been encouraging an ‘artificial’ agitation with ‘fake’ farmers in Amaravati to protect his properties and interests.
Mr. Appala Raju went on to defend Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas who had reportedly made derogatory comments against Mr. Naidu. “TDP is trying to blow the reported comments of Mr. Das out of proportion. The party has forgotten the unparliamentary language used by former Minister K. Atchannaidu and former whip Kuna Ravikumar against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and other YSRCP leaders.
