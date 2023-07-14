ADVERTISEMENT

Fisheries Dept. to host three-day Sea Food Festival in Vijayawada from July 28

July 14, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - GUNTUR

Unlimited dishes will be served at ₹699 per plate and free of cost to children under 7, says Commissioner

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Fisheries is going to conduct a Sea Food Festival at Vijayawada from July 28 to 30 for promotion of ‘Fish Andhra’ brand.

Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat at Velagapudi in the district on Friday, K. Kannababu, Commissioner of Fisheries, said the initiative was being undertaken by the State government to promote fish consumption domestically.

The State government had been promoting fish sector by encouraging new entrepreneurs and strengthening the market network.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Stalls would be set up offering different fish and aqua products during the three-day event, and unlimited dishes would be served to people at ₹699 per plate. Children aged below seven years would not be charged. Various events would be hosted during the food festival, including cookery contests for women and chefs, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US