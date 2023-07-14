Fisheries Dept. to host three-day Sea Food Festival in Vijayawada from July 28

July 14, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Department of Fisheries is going to conduct a Sea Food Festival at Vijayawada from July 28 to 30 for promotion of ‘Fish Andhra’ brand.

Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat at Velagapudi in the district on Friday, K. Kannababu, Commissioner of Fisheries, said the initiative was being undertaken by the State government to promote fish consumption domestically.

The State government had been promoting fish sector by encouraging new entrepreneurs and strengthening the market network.

Stalls would be set up offering different fish and aqua products during the three-day event, and unlimited dishes would be served to people at ₹699 per plate. Children aged below seven years would not be charged. Various events would be hosted during the food festival, including cookery contests for women and chefs, he said.