Fisheries Dept. bans use of ring nets

18 December 2020 00:34 IST

The Fisheries Department on Thursday announced a ban on the use of ring nets for fishing.

Officials said that the decision has been taken after several fishermen staged protests and organised rallies alleging usage of ring nets by a few fishermen recently. The officials recently conducted a survey and identified that 83 fishermen have been fishing with ring nets. Officials added that the government will cancel licences/boat registration if any fishermen are found to be violating the norms and using ring nets.

