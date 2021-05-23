Fisherfolk told not to venture into the sea till May 26

Farmers harvesting paddy in Rabi season on alert

The fisherfolk in Andhra Pradesh have been cautioned against venturing into the sea till May 26 as the wind speed is expected to be between 60 to 80 kilometres per hour owing to low pressure in the East Central Bay of Bengal in the wake of cyclone ‘Yaas’.

On Sunday, the wind speed touched 60 KMPH off the coast. Despite the annual fishing ban being in force, traditional boat operators are allowed to venture into the sea for fishing.

In East Godavari district, Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy said control rooms have been set up to monitor the impact of the rainfall on the ongoing paddy harvesting in the Rabi Season.

The farmers have been advised to be prepared to store the harvested paddy and speed up the procurement process.