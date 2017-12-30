Fisherfolk stage novel protest, seek inclusion in ST list

Fisherfolk staged a novel protest first by performing ‘Kolatam’ and then by burning dried fish on the busy Church Centre here on Saturday to press for their demand for inclusion in the list of Scheduled Tribes.

Members of the community now in the Other Backward Classes(OBC) list came in big procession on the arterial trunk road and vowed to step up their stir for securing ST tag for the community.

Earlier at a meeting, they decided to exert pressure on the ruling TDP which had been dithering after promising to concede their demand during elections.

Leading the protest, Traditional Fishermen Welfare Federation Prakasam district president R.Krishna said the demand had been pending since the days of Independence. It was unfortunate that even after a unanimous resolution was adopted by the State Assembly in united Andhra Pradesh and sent the same sent to the Centre, the ST tag remained elusive to the community, he explained.

Even though their counterparts enjoyed SC or ST status in several other States, they continued to live in abject poverty losing out to relatively more socially mobile communities in the list of OBCs, he complained, adding that the poor literacy rate of 10% among fishermen spoke of their social and economic backwardness. They also demanded soft loan of at least ₹ 1 lakh each from banks without collateral security and preference in grant of pattas in disused ponds to eke out a living.