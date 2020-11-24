Fisherfolk oppose rampant tourism activities on Perupalem coast

Local communities being deprived of rights: HRF

The fisherfolk and farmers of Perupalem coastal belt in West Godavari district led by the Human Rights Forum (HRF) on Monday condemned the extensive tourism activities and the infrastructure facilities being created for the purpose in the Coast Regulatory Zone (CRZ).

On Monday, the coastal communities met at South Perupalem and deliberate on denial of their rights over the coastline, marine ecosystem and land by the government and private players.

HRF Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Coordination Committee member V.S. Krishna said, “The fisherfolk are already suffering due to dwindling fish catch in sea in recent years and are now depending on land, cultivating coconut and casuarina plantations. The State tourism authorities and private players are threatening their livelihood with their intensified activities. They have already violated the CRZ guidelines, disturbing the fragile coast belt of Perupalem with illegal constructions.”

Rally

The State government’s encouragement to tourism infrastructure was a systematic deprivation of the natural right of the local communities on their coast, said Mr. Krishna, who joined the fisherfolk in a rally to the Narasapuram Sub-Collector office against the tourism activities.

HRF State secretary Y. Rajesh and State committee member G. Rohit alleged that the competent authorities remained silent on the brazen violations of the CRZ rules on the Perupalem beach front.

“The Revenue and Police authorities have earlier uprooted coconut and casuarina plantations grown by the local communities in a large extent by the beach, paving the way for tourism facilities,” said Mr. Rajesh.