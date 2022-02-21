Fish tank auction will not affect fishermen venturing into sea: Minister

Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Seediri Appala Raju has said that fishermen who venture into the high seas have nothing to do with the G.O.No.217 which pertains to the auction of inland fish tanks.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Mr. Appala Raju said that Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan was apparently oblivious to the above fact and he ‘put up a show as usual with ulterior motives’ at Narsapuram.

He observed that the crowd at Mr. Kalyan’s public meeting largely comprised his fans.

“The government’s idea behind putting fish tanks on open auction is to ensure an income of ₹15,000 for each member of the cooperative societies by eliminating the middlemen. What was done in Nellore was a pilot project that involved only 27 tanks,” said the Minister.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha member Mopidevi Venkataramana told the media that fishermen’s plight had worsened during the TDP regime and that the proposed auction of fish tanks would help improve their conditions.