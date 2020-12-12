Fish samples free from chemicals, pesticides, says lab reports

Central teams submit preliminary report to Vice-President

The fish samples collected from different places in Eluru and neighbouring villages are free from chemicals and pesticide residues.

Scientists of various State and Central organisations, investigating into the reasons for the outbreak of the unknown disease, collected fish samples and sent them to the State Institute of Fisheries Technology (SIFT) laboratory.

“We collected fish samples from the nearby tanks and canals and sent them to the SIFT for analysis, which confirmed that the samples were free from pesticides or any type of chemicals,” said West Godavari Joint Collector Himanshu Shukla.

Already, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), which tested the water samples, said that water was not contaminated in the affected areas. The National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) officials are further examining the water samples in their laboratory, Mr. Shukla said.

“Results related to rice, meat, chicken and soil collected from Eluru town and the surrounding areas are under analysis,” said the Joint Collector.

Venkaiah briefed

The Central teams, which visited Eluru and the neighbouring villages, met Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi on Saturday and submitted a preliminary report on their findings.

Central Health Secretary Rajesh Bhusan and other officials explained the health condition of the patients and the situation in West Godavari district. Doctors said that a final report would be submitted on the reasons for the neurotoxicity symptoms, which affected more than 600 persons in the district.

Mr. Naidu, who responded immediately and alerted the Union Health Minister and the officials of various Central institutes on the outbreak of the illness, directed the scientists to monitor the situation from time to time and assist the State government in preventing such incidents.

Minister’s visit

Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas visited the patients who were discharged from Eluru Government General Hospital at their houses and enquired about their health condition on Saturday.

The Minister, along with the Joint Collector, District Medical and Health Officer Sunanda, Municipal Commissioner Chandrashekar, RDO Panabaka Rachana, visited the affected areas and advised the patients to take medicines, good diet and rest.

District Coordinator of Hospital Services A.V.R. Mohan said the cases had come down in Eluru and two cases had been reported in the last one day. “Six patients are undergoing treatment in Vijayawada GGH and two are admitted in Eluru GGH, and their condition is stable,” Dr. Mohan said.