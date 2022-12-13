First-year MBBS students of Apollo Medical College take the Cadaveric Oath in Chittoor of Andhra Pradesh

December 13, 2022 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Department of Anatomy, Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences & Research (AIMSR), conducted the Cadaveric Oath ceremony for the new batch of MBBS students on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The students took the oath to affirm their gratitude to the family that donated the cadaver and promise that they will always be respectful and treat the cadaver with the highest dignity at all times.

The event’s chief guest Dr. Alfred J. Augustine — Dean, Professor of Surgery, AIMSR addressed the students and stated that the subject of anatomy should be treated as the foundation of their studies and should be pursued well and students should get their doubts clarified immediately with the faculty in the classroom or laboratory.

Naresh Kumar Reddy, Chief Operating Officer, AIMSR, welcomed the students and asked them to aspire to be thorough professionals while serving the needy. Dr. Rachel Koshi, Professor and Head of Department of Anatomy, AIMSR said that the department would focus on developing emotional and psychological strengths among the students which will enable them to deal with the cadavers in a mature, professional manner. Faculty, staff and students took part in the ceremony.