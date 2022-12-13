  1. EPaper
Qatar World Cup 2022Attacking stats: Messi, Mbappe lead the way ahead of semifinals

First-year MBBS students of Apollo Medical College take the Cadaveric Oath in Chittoor of Andhra Pradesh

A Cadaveric Oath is a pledge that a medical student takes before touching the cadaver in the dissection hall

December 13, 2022 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K. Umashanker
The 2022-23 batch of MBBS students participating in the Cadaveric Oath ceremony at Apollo Medical College in Chittoor on Tuesday.

The Department of Anatomy, Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences & Research (AIMSR), conducted the Cadaveric Oath ceremony for the new batch of MBBS students on Tuesday.

The students took the oath to affirm their gratitude to the family that donated the cadaver and promise that they will always be respectful and treat the cadaver with the highest dignity at all times.

The event’s chief guest Dr. Alfred J. Augustine — Dean, Professor of Surgery, AIMSR addressed the students and stated that the subject of anatomy should be treated as the foundation of their studies and should be pursued well and students should get their doubts clarified immediately with the faculty in the classroom or laboratory.

Naresh Kumar Reddy, Chief Operating Officer, AIMSR, welcomed the students and asked them to aspire to be thorough professionals while serving the needy. Dr. Rachel Koshi, Professor and Head of Department of Anatomy, AIMSR said that the department would focus on developing emotional and psychological strengths among the students which will enable them to deal with the cadavers in a mature, professional manner. Faculty, staff and students took part in the ceremony.

