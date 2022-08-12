Andhra Pradesh

First warning issued at Prakasam Barrage 

A view of the water discharged from Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO
G.V.R. Subba Rao VIJAYAWADA August 12, 2022 11:11 IST
Updated: August 12, 2022 11:11 IST

 

The Water Resources Department (WRD) officials have issued the first warning at Prakasam Barrage here. The first warning was issued as the flood discharge at Prakasam Barrage exceeded 3.97 lakh cusecs on Friday by 9:30 am.

Vijayawada Irrigation Circle Superintending Engineer Sesham Tirumala Rao said that the flood level was 3:66M (12 ft.) over the crest of the Barrage with all the shutters in clear condition. The flood discharge exceeded 3.97 lakh cusecs, and further rise was expected. The officials were asked to arrange extra watchers, and warn the flood duty officers as per the rules. 

The first warning is issued if the flood level is 3.66 M over the crest of Prakasam Barrage with all shutters in clear condition and discharge exceeds 3.97 Lakh cusecs. A second warning is issued when flood level is 4.5M (15 ft) over the crest of the Prakasam Barrage with all shutters in condition and discharge exceeds 5.69 lakh cusecs.

In Andhra Pradesh, Rainfall Warning Stations/flood forecasting stations are located at Jurala, Roja, Hundry,  Raavilala, Mutyala.

 In addition, the information is sourced from dam sites including Allmatti Narayanapur, T.B Dam, Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar. Dr. KLRS Pulichintala, Muniyeru, Paleru etc.

