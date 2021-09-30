First warning issued as flood level rises at Bhadrachalam

Flood in the Godavari river reached 43.90 feet at Bhadrachalam, and the officials issued the first warning level on Thursday.

By 10 a.m., the water level crossed 43 feet (first warning level) and the discharge was 9.20 lakh cusecs, the Central Water Commission (CWC) officials said.

Irrigation officials discharged 8.60 lakh cusecs from the Polavaram project, and the water level at the spillway was 32.20 metres. The flood level was raising, the officials said.

Alert sounded

Flood water entered some tribal habitations in the Agency area in West Godavari district, and the villagers staying along the river bund moved to hilly areas.

West Godavari Collector Kartikeya Misra said that an alert had been sounded in the Agency mandals in the district. Two villages in Velerupadu mandal were affected due to the floods, he said.

Officials cautioned the villagers staying in the downstream areas as the discharge was increasing.

The Revenue, Police and Irrigation officials issued an alert to the people staying along the bunds of the river and canal in view of the rising flood level.