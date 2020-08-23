First warning in force, Godavari water level recorded at 47.80 feet at Bhadrachalam

VELERUPADU (WEST GODAVARI DT.):

23 August 2020 10:47 IST

Officials evacuate thousands of people from the flood-ravaged areas in Kukunur, Velerupadu and Polavaram mandals.

Water level in the Godavari was recorded at 47.80 feet at Bhadrachalam at 9 a.m. on Sunday, and the first warning is in force.

Many habitations downstream and several villages continued to be flooded.

Also read: Krishna and Godavari Rivers in spate, low-lying areas inundated

Advertising

Advertising

The Godavari is flowing at 29.500 metres at Coffer dam and 14.900 metres at Polavaram. The Sabari, which is in spate, is flowing at 15.30 metres at Thallagudem.

Officials evacuated thousands of people from the flood-ravaged areas in Kukunur, Velerupadu and Polavaram mandals.

Also read: Godavari flood: Threat to Polavaram village as Necklace Bund becomes weak

Many Koya and Kondareddy tribal families were taking shelter on hilly areas since a week. Communication has been cut off to Kothuru, Repaka Gommu, Gutala, Rudramakota, Mahadevapuram, Tella Dibbala and other tribal hamlets, the Integrated Tribal Development Agency officials said.

About 4,000 families were shifted to rehabilitation centres in the Agency area in West Godavari district, said Polavaram Sub-Collector R.V. Suryanarayana.