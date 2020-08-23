First warning in force, Godavari water level recorded at 47.80 feet at Bhadrachalam

Water level in the Godavari was recorded at 47.80 feet at Bhadrachalam at 9 a.m. on Sunday, and the first warning is in force.
Many habitations downstream and several villages continued to be flooded.
Also read: Krishna and Godavari Rivers in spate, low-lying areas inundated
The Godavari is flowing at 29.500 metres at Coffer dam and 14.900 metres at Polavaram. The Sabari, which is in spate, is flowing at 15.30 metres at Thallagudem.
Officials evacuated thousands of people from the flood-ravaged areas in Kukunur, Velerupadu and Polavaram mandals.
Also read: Godavari flood: Threat to Polavaram village as Necklace Bund becomes weak
Many Koya and Kondareddy tribal families were taking shelter on hilly areas since a week. Communication has been cut off to Kothuru, Repaka Gommu, Gutala, Rudramakota, Mahadevapuram, Tella Dibbala and other tribal hamlets, the Integrated Tribal Development Agency officials said.
About 4,000 families were shifted to rehabilitation centres in the Agency area in West Godavari district, said Polavaram Sub-Collector R.V. Suryanarayana.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath