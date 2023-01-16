ADVERTISEMENT

First Vande Bharat Express of Telugu States chugs off from Vijayawada Division

January 16, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

MPs, MLAs and officers thank Prime Minister for launching the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam service

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the first Vande Bharat Express of the twin Telugu States from Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam via remote video link from Secunderabad Railway Station on January 15 (Sunday).

The MPs, MLAs and officers thanked Mr. Modi for the ‘Sankranti’ gift for people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. They thanked Mr. Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for launching the Vande Bharat Express and fulfilling the aspirations and demands of people from the Telugu States.

The indigenous semi-high speed train reached Vijayawada station on the evening of January 15 (Sunday) to a thunderous reception from the humongous crowd, who shouted slogans of ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Vande Bharat’.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Vijayawada Lok Sabha MP Kesineni Nani, Rajya Sabha MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu Vardhan, along with Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shivendra Mohan, Additional DRMs M. Srikanth and D. Srinivas Rao and senior officers welcomed the Vande Bharat Express at the Vijayawada station.

Mr. Shivendra Mohan said it was a historic day for Vijayawada division. He enquired about the facilities on board the train and interacted with the passengers. Students and parents of two Kendriya Vidyalayas, Jack and Jill School, Bharat Scouts and Guides and officers travelled in the train on Sunday.

Lok Sabha MP Margani Bharat flagged off the train at Rajamahendravaram. Thousands of people, students and officers welcomed the Vande Bharat Express train at the stations.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US