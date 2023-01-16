HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

First Vande Bharat Express of Telugu States chugs off from Vijayawada Division

MPs, MLAs and officers thank Prime Minister for launching the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam service

January 16, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the first Vande Bharat Express of the twin Telugu States from Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam via remote video link from Secunderabad Railway Station on January 15 (Sunday).

The MPs, MLAs and officers thanked Mr. Modi for the ‘Sankranti’ gift for people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. They thanked Mr. Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for launching the Vande Bharat Express and fulfilling the aspirations and demands of people from the Telugu States.

The indigenous semi-high speed train reached Vijayawada station on the evening of January 15 (Sunday) to a thunderous reception from the humongous crowd, who shouted slogans of ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Vande Bharat’.

Vijayawada Lok Sabha MP Kesineni Nani, Rajya Sabha MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu Vardhan, along with Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shivendra Mohan, Additional DRMs M. Srikanth and D. Srinivas Rao and senior officers welcomed the Vande Bharat Express at the Vijayawada station.

Mr. Shivendra Mohan said it was a historic day for Vijayawada division. He enquired about the facilities on board the train and interacted with the passengers. Students and parents of two Kendriya Vidyalayas, Jack and Jill School, Bharat Scouts and Guides and officers travelled in the train on Sunday.

Lok Sabha MP Margani Bharat flagged off the train at Rajamahendravaram. Thousands of people, students and officers welcomed the Vande Bharat Express train at the stations.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / Hyderabad

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.