‘First two years a challenging period for premature infants’

VISAKHAPATNAM

18 November 2021 01:19 IST

Babies born between 22 and 28 weeks of pregnancy most vulnerable

An estimated 15 million preterm babies are born worldwide every year and their number is growing. Premature babies account for about 10% of total births, according to Dr. Sai Sunil Kishore, consultant neonatologist at Medicover Hospitals.

A programme was organised at the hospital on the occasion of World Prematurity Day on Wednesday. The theme is ‘Zero separation, act now. Keep parents and babies born too soon, together’. The programme saw the participation of around 50 preterm babies, born at Medicover as well as outside, and their parents.

The objective was to raise awareness regarding preterm births, concerns of preterm babies and their families, their possible health issues and the doctor’s role in providing them necessary care for the first few years after birth.

Dr. Sai Sunil Kishore expressed his concern on the alarming increase in preterm and low birth weight babies seen in the recent past. Babies born between 22 and 28 weeks of pregnancy are considered critical as “the limits of viability” and chances of survival are minimal even at the best of western standards. The survival of such babies would be of possible only with round-the-clock care supported by state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities. Such babies need regular follow-up by the doctor for the next two years after birth and any illness would cause serious worry to the family for a while.

Gynaecologists Dr. Vidya Rama, Dr. Geetha Vandana, Dr. Radhika, Dr. Sowdhamini, neonatologists Dr. Vijay Krishna, Dr. Rahul and Dr. Sudarshan and hospital administrator Shyamala, nursing staff and other hospital team members participated in the programme.