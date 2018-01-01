First Telugu woman to scale Mt. Aconcagua

G.R. Radhika, Addl. SP (Chittoor), climbed Mount Aconcagua (6,962 meters) in Argentina on December 30, thus becoming the first Telugu woman to climb the highest peak in South America.

Speaking to The Hindu, Ms. Radhika expressed her thanks to the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for financial support and the State police for encouragement to complete the mission.

She said she had plans to complete the 7-summit world challenge by climbing two more left out peaks. She was trained in mountaineering in 2013 and the same year climbed Mt. Golep Kangri (Ladakh J&K), Mt. Menthosa (Himachal Pradesh) and Mt. Kun (Kargil). In May 2016, she climbed the Mt. Everest thus becoming the first Indian woman police officer to climb the world’s highest peak.

In August 2016, she climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro (Africa). In March next year, she climbed Mt. Kosciuszko, Australia’s highest peak and nine other peaks too in two days as part of the Aussie 10-peak challenge.

Later, on September 7, 2017 she climbed Mt. Elbrus, highest peak of Europe.

“With the support of the Government of Andhra Pradesh, I wish to climb Mt. Denali [Alaska] and Mt. Vinson Mastif [Antarctica] this year,” Ms Radhika said.

She dedicated her achievement to all girls and women who aim to achieve their dreams.

The Chittoor police are set to extend her a grand welcome when she is scheduled to arrive next week.