GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

First spell of Godavari flood to hit Polavaram-submerged region

Officials in the ASR district have been asked to take flood mitigation measures as the inflows are expected soon

Published - July 08, 2024 08:14 am IST - KUNAVARAM (ASR DISTRICT)

The Hindu Bureau
Officials ensuring that street lights are in working order, as part of preparedness measures for the expected floods in the Godavari, in Kunavaram mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

Officials ensuring that street lights are in working order, as part of preparedness measures for the expected floods in the Godavari, in Kunavaram mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju district. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The officials of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA-Chintoor), Revenue and Police Departments have launched precautionary measures to tackle the first spell of the Godavari flood to be hit in the submergence area of the Polavaram irrigation project in the Godavari valley.

The rise in the inflow of water in the Godavari and Sabari rivers has been a signal for the first spell of Godavari floods in Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

ITDA-Chintoor Project Officer Kavuri Chaitanya and Rampachodavaram ASP (Operations) K.V. Maheswara Reddy have directed officials to arrange boats and identify places for rehabilitation camps to be opened, if the flood hits the Chintoor Agency. 

Yetapaka, Kunavaram and V.R. Puram mandals would initially be submerged during the flood. V.R. Puram and Kunavaram are the pockets to be hit by the floods if inflows from the Sabari continue to rise.

“The flood mitigation measures have begun in Kunavaram mandal. Preparations are on to arrange boats for the shifting of the affected people,” said PO Kavuri Chaitanya. By July 7, the water level is 26 metres at the spillway at the Polavaram irrigation project. In Konaseema, the officials are also on alert to tackle the expected floods.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.