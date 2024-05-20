GIFT a SubscriptionGift
First shipment of ‘Made at Sri City’ excavators goes to Rajasthan

This service to transport excavators and other large machinery helps reduce costs up to 20%, say Kobelco authorities

Published - May 20, 2024 08:43 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
The first direct shipment of Kobelco India’s 35 excavators, with the ‘Made at Sri City’ tag, is loaded on a Rajasthan-bound train at Tada railway station in Tirupati on Monday.

The first direct shipment of Kobelco India’s 35 excavators, with the ‘Made at Sri City’ tag, is loaded on a Rajasthan-bound train at Tada railway station in Tirupati on Monday.

Sri City-based construction equipment company, Kobelco India, on Monday, sent its first shipment comprising 35 excavators to Jaipur, Rajasthan via a goods wagon. The direct train shipment, marked with a ‘Made at Sri City’ tag, was flagged off from Tada railway station, located on the Andhra Pradesh–Tamil Nadu border.

Kobelco authorities elaborated on the growing demand for rail transportation to northern India. “We opted for this service to transport our excavators and other large machinery due to cost savings of up to 20%. This mode of shipping helps reduce carbon emissions compared to road transport via individual trucks, which aligns with our Go Green Initiative,” said a representative.

Sri City Founder Managing Director Ravindra Sannareddy highlighted the locational advantage of Sri City and said: “We have been advocating for improved cargo handling facilities, a container zone, and enhanced infrastructure at Tada station, which will make it more convenient for businesses to ship their products. This will also provide substantial business opportunities to the railways department”.

The short distance between Sri City and the Tada station allows for quick and efficient cargo transfer, reducing turnaround time and improving supply chain efficiency. Also, the station’s connectivity to major Indian cities and ports further enhances market reach for Sri City industries, he added.

