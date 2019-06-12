First session of Andhra Pradesh Assembly commences

The first session of the 15th Legislative Assembly commenced on Wednesday with elected legislators being administered the oath of affirmation.

Protem Speaker Sambangi Appala Naidu began the House at exactly at 11.05 a.m. the muhurtham or auspicious time preferred by the government and administered the oath.

The YSR Congress Party MLAs raised slogans -- “Jayaho Jagan, Jayaho YSR, Zindabad YSR” as soon as Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy entered the house just before 11.05 a.m.

Mr. Jagan, second Chief Minister of residuary Andhra Pradesh, was the first to take oath as a member of the Assembly. It was followed by the leader of opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Later, Deputy Chief Minister (Minority Welfare) Azmath Basha Bepari and other Cabinet ministers took oath. It was followed by the MLAs .

The proceedings of the day commenced with the national anthem. Oath of Affirmation is required under Article 188 of the Constitution and Rule 5-A of the Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

The Chief Minister greeted the House with folded hands after taking oath. He shook hands with the protem speaker before signing the register. Both Mr. Jagan and Mr. Naidu greeted each other from their respective places.

The House will elect the Speaker and Deputy Speaker on Thursday. Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan will address the joint session of the House on June 14. For the remaining two days, the House will debate the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address. Later, while winding up the session, Mr. Jagan will deliver his maiden address to the Assembly.

The first session of 14th Legislative Assembly was outside the geographical territory of Andhra Pradesh as it was conducted in Hyderabad, the common capital of both states. The first session of present legislative Assembly is being conducted in temporary Assembly building constructed at Velagapudi.

For the second time in a row, the Congress will have to be a passive observer outside as it failed to win even a single seat in the House.