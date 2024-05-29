First Russian company sets foot in Sri City

KuibyshevAzot Engineering Plastics India Private Limited has become the first company from Russia to set foot in the Sri City industrial zone in Tirupati district.

The plant belonging to Russian conglomerate PJSC KuibyshevAzot’s subsidiary was inaugurated by Oleg N. Avdeev, Russian Consul General in Chennai, here, on Wednesday. Sri City Managing Director Ravindra Sannareddy, company’s managing director Aleksandr Gerasimenko and Sri City plant’s director P.B. Ramesh were present.

The new state-of-the-art facility established in a three-acre plot with an initial outlay of ₹95 crore is set to employ over 50 technicians, with plans to expand the workforce. With its clientele including Tata, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Siemens, Schneider, Godrej etc., the company plans an initial annual production capacity of 15,000 tonnes.

Recalling his maiden visit to Sri City in 2019, Mr. Avdeev admired the industrial park’s features and business-friendly environment while expressing delight that KuibyshevAzot’s decision to set up their facility here was influenced by his endorsement.

Welcoming the first Russian company into the Sri City, Mr. Sannareddy said that the dynamic industrial ecosystem at the Sri City was ready to have country-specific enclaves and anticipated more Russian companies to follow. He pointed out that it was the fourth company here in the engineering plastics sector and foresaw the emergence of a symbiotic ecosystem in the Sri City, which is home to automotive, electrical, electronics and consumer goods sectors.

Mr. Gerasimenko underscored the significance of the plant as their maiden manufacturing hub in India dedicated to producing polyamide and a variety of engineering plastics, aiming to curtail import reliance. “These materials find extensive application across sectors such as automotive, electrical, electronics, defence and railways,” he said in a release.