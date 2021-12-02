First rank in Swachh Survekshan not too far away, says Commissioner

VISAKHAPATNAM

02 December 2021 01:04 IST

City adjudged ninth cleanest in 2021 rankings

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Lakshmisha said that the civic body was not too far from achieving the number one rank in the Swachh Survekshan survey. With proper planning, hard work and strict implementation, the milestone can be achieved, he asserted.

Mr. Lakshmisha, along with Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, felicitated sanitation workers after the corporation secured 9th rank in the recently released Swachh Survekshan-2021 rankings. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Lakshmisha sought the cooperation of staff and council members to transform Vizag into a clean city and achieve consistently good rankings.

Advertising

Advertising

Lauding the role played by sanitation workers in keeping the city clean, Ms. Hari Venkata Kumari touched the feet of a sanitation worker G. Mahalakshmi as a mark of respect on the occasion.

As many as 250 sanitation workers, officials and staff from various departments, zonal commissioners, , members from various NGOs and resident welfare associations (RWAs) received awards and mementos for their contribution towards achieving the ninth rank in the nationwide survey.

Deputy Mayors J. Sridhar, K. Satish, Chief Medical & Officer for Health K.S.L.G. Sastry, and floor leaders of various parties in the council attended the meeting.