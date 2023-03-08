First principal of Sri Padmavati Women’s College, aged 102, honoured by TTD on Women’s Day

March 08, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Rajeswari Murthy, 102, the first principal of Sri Padmavati Women’s Degree and PG College, Tirupati, was honoured virtually with the title ‘Padmavati Vidya Prakashini’, at a function organised by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to commemorate International Women’s Day on Wednesday.

Dr. Murthy, a centenarian, has settled in the United States, and as such, the award was received on her behalf by D.M. Premavati, who had worked as a teacher under Dr. Rajeswari Murthy. Similarly, ‘Padmavati’ awards were presented to SV Ayurvedic College staff nurse Hema Sudha, SGS Arts College faculty Venkata Ramanamma and SPW College teacher Uma Rani.

‘Sri Shakti Peetham’ pontiff Sri Mata Ramyananda Bharati Swamini highlighted the efforts of the TTD in adding glory to Vakula Matha, the foster mother of Sri Venkateswara, by renovating her ancient temple last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

TTD Joint Executive Officer Sada Bhargavi lauded the role of the 1542 women employees in propelling the mammoth organisation like the TTD forward. The TTD Chairman’s wife Swarnalatha Subba Reddy and JEO V. Veerabrahmam felicitated several women achievers on the occasion.

At Sri City, Brinda Tyagarajan, principal of Accord School and Mamata Sannareddy, spouse of Managing Director Ravindra Sannareddy, recalled the struggles faced by women in general and put forth their views on the need to take them out of the confines of their households. “The gender diversity at Sri City factories is remarkable as it has been at the pioneering end of harnessing woman power on the shop floors across the several manufacturing units,” Ms. Sannareddy said.

ADVERTISEMENT