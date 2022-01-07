First phase of IIM-V set to be over by June

VISAKHAPATNAM

07 January 2022 00:57 IST

It will enhance Vizag’s image on the global map, says GVL

Construction work at IIM-Visakhapatnam is now going on at a rapid pace and the first phase is likely to be completed by June this year. Once Phase-I is over, the institute is planning to move into the new campus, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao.

He was addressing the media after visiting the IIM campus and other Union Government-funded institutes such as Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering and Research (SAMEER) and the AP Medtech Zone (AMTZ), here on Thursday.

Expressing happiness over the progress in work, he said that once the second phase is over and the institute starts functioning from its its 241-acre campus at Gambheeram, the institute would become one of the top management colleges in the country.

“We have asked the management to open up the campus for two weeks to allow the people to have a look at it. IIM-V is poised to enhance the image of Visakhapatnam on the global map,” he said.

According to him, ₹441 crore has already been sanctioned and released to the institute and it was one of the promises made in the A.P. Reorganisation Act. By the completion of Phase-II, the Union Government would be investing around ₹1,000 crore on the institute, he added.

Speaking about SAMEER, he said that it was one among five such institutes in the country and apart from working on applied research on societal application of electronics, it is also contributing to national security. The seed capital for the institute was around ₹100 crore.

He was also highly appreciative of AMTZ. “It has come up very fast and it has already achieved a turnover of ₹8,000 crore and has the potential of achieving a turnover of ₹20,000 crore in the next two to three years,” he said.

“AMTZ is leading from the front in medical technology and innovation and it has become a model for five more such institutes, which are coming up at five different places including at Noida and Mumbai. During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, apart from producing five lakh RTPCR swabs on a daily basis, it has produced a number of oxygen concentrators and ventilators,” said Mr. Narasimha Rao.

He also said that he had reviewed all the Union Government-sponsored projects such as Smart City project, Amrut and PMAY urban housing project, in the district.

Under PMAY urban housing, 24,000 TIDCO houses have been grounded and about 18,000 would be ready in the next six months, he said.