First phase of APICET-2024 admissions from July 26

Allotment of seats will be made on August 10 and classes will commence on August 12, says official

Published - July 25, 2024 09:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) released the schedule for the first phase of the AP Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) -2024 admissions on July 25 (Thursday).

In a statement, APSCHE Vice-Chairperson and convenor, APICET-2024 (Admissions), P. Uma Maheswari Devi said students could register for web counselling from July 26 to August 1, 2024 and verification of certificates would be done from July 27 to August 3. For candidates of special category (PH/CAP/NCC/Sports and Games/Anglo Indians), the certification-verification process would be done physically at the helpline centre in Andhra Loyola College, Vijayawada, on August 2.

‘’The candidates exercise their web options from August 4 to August 8, make changes to the web options , if any, on August 8 and allotment of seats for the first phase of counselling will be made on August 10. Students should report to their respective colleges between August 12 and August 16, and classes will commence on August 12,’‘ she said, informing that a detailed notification was available on the website https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/

Andhra Pradesh / education / entrance examination / admission/enrollment / Vijayawada

