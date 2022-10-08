First phase of AP ICET admission schedule released; registration from Oct. 9 to 12

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Saturday issued notification for the first phase of admission schedule for Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022.

A statement by the Council’s Vice-Chairman and Convener, AP ICET- 2022 K. Rama Mohan Rao said students who qualified the test could register for MBA/MCA admissions from October 9 to 12. The verification of certificates would be taken up from Oct. 10 to 14, and candidates could exercise web options from Oct. 14 to 16 and change web options on Oct. 17.

The allotment of seats would be made on Oct. 19. The students should report at their colleges from Oct. 20 to 22 and classes would officially start from Oct. 24.