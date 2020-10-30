First phase Inter admissions completed

Thursday (October 29) was the last date of the first phase of online admissions in two-year Intermediate courses in General and Vocational streams in various colleges for the academic year 2020-21 by the Board of Intermediate Education.

In a statement, the board Secretary V. Ramakrishna said the online registration submission date had been extended up to November 6 for two-year Intermediate courses. The details of the registration process and the subsequent procedure is available in the website of the board https://bie.ap.gov.in as ‘Onine Admissions 2020-21 (APOASIS) user manual’.

Students and parents can get their doubts clarified by calling toll-free number 1800 2749868.