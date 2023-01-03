First phase allotment of LAWCET admissions released

January 03, 2023 04:07 am | Updated 04:07 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has released the first phase allotment of AP LAWCET-2022 admissions into the three-year and five-year LLB courses and LLM course on Monday.

In a release, AP LAWCET-2022 convenor Nazeer Ahmed said that out of the 5,328 seats available in 29 law colleges for three-year LLB course, 3,487 were allotted to candidates and 1,841 were lying vacant.

In the five-year LLB course, 909 seats in 27 colleges out of a total of 2,577 were allotted, while 1,668 seats were vacant.

In the LLM course, 331 out of 379 seats were filled as 48 were vacant. Candidates who were allotted seats have been asked to attend classwork that commences on January 4 and self-reporting on the LAWCET website should be done before January 7. On the whole, 43% of the seats have not been filled.