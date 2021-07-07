First of the YSR memorial lecture series today

VIJAYAWADA

07 July 2021 23:48 IST

Robotics scientist and founder Chancellor of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) Prof. Raj Reddy will deliver a lecture on “Emerging Technologies and Implications for the Future of Education” at R.K. Valley Campus of the University at 7 p.m. on July 8 (Thursday) in online mode.

The event will be the first in the series of Dr. YSR Memorial lecture series in memory of the former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy to be hosted by the RGUKT. Education Minister A. Suresh, Special Chief Secretary, Higher Education, Satish Chandra, Vice-Chancellor of the University K. Hemachandra Reddy and others will participate.

