First-level flood warning issued at Dowlaiswaram barrage on Godavari

Andhra Pradesh’s rivers, which witnessed floods a month ago, are in spate again with the inflows from upstream areas gradually increasing by the hour.

The inflow and outflow at the Dowlaiswaram Barrage on the Godavari crossed 10 lakh cusecs and the authorities issued first-level flood warning in the early hours of the day. As of 9 a.m. the outflow at Dowlaiswaram was 10.14 lakh cusecs of water which was being let into the sea.

Three teams of the State Disaster Response Force, including 127 personnel, have been deployed and stationed at Veeravaram and Chinturu in the agency area of East Godavari district, according to AP State Disaster Management Authority. The inflow trend is rising at all the reservoirs upstream, including Polavaram, Kunavaram and Badrachalam, and second flood warning would be issued when the outflow crosses 13 lakh cusecs.

Meanwhile, Vamsadhara and Nagavali in Srikakulam were continuing to receive heavy inflow as of 9 a.m. and the inflows are rising close to second flood warning level. The outflow from Gotta Barrage was 71, 852 cusecs and second warning would be issued when it reaches 80,000 cusecs.

The Krishna too was receiving increased inflows. The Srisailam reservoir was discharging 1.01 lakh cusecs of floodwater and receiving 2.34 lakh cusecs. Having water of up to 198 tmcft against the total capacity of 214.81 tmcft, the reservoir is close to reaching Full Reservoir Level. Inflows and outflows at Nagarjuna Sagar Project and Pulichintala are steady at less than a lakh cusecs and around 28, 000 cusecs respectively.