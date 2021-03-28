First Kurnool-Vizag flight to take off today

KURNOOL

28 March 2021 00:13 IST

Orvakal airport to also operate services to Bengaluru and Chennai

The first flight from the Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy Airport at Orvakal in Kurnool district will leave for Visakhapatnam at 10.30 a.m. on Sunday, providing direct connectivity between the State’s proposed Judicial Capital and Executive Capital.

With the International Air Transport Association code ‘KJB’ and the International Civil Aviation Organisation code ‘VOKU’, the airport will become fully operational from Sunday.

IndiGo flight (6E 7911), which leaves Bengaluru at 9.05 a.m., will be the first to land at the new airport at 10.10 a.m. with 52 passengers on board. The first flight to depart will be IndiGo flight (6E 7912) with 66 passengers.

A grand welcome and send-off await the passenger. Ministers B. Rajendranath and G. Jayaram, several people’s representatives, District Collector G. Veerapandian, SP Fakkeerappa Kaginelli, and officials of the airport and the Postal Department will take part.

The first passenger will be presented with the special ‘First Day Postal Cover’ unveiled by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during the formal inauguration of the airport on March 25.

While the airport will handle six flights every Sunday, there will be four flights on three days (Monday, Wednesday and Friday) and two flights on the other three days of the week.