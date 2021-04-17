First Kisan Rail leaves for Delhi with 220 tonnes of mangoes

VISAKHAPATNAM

17 April 2021

Centre announces 50% tariff concession on transport of notified fruits and vegetables

The first Kisan Rail left Vizianagaram of Waltair Division for Adarsh Nagar, in New Delhi, carrying 220 tonnes of mangoes on Saturday.

“Waltair Division has made consistent efforts for the uninterrupted supply of essential commodities during the pandemic. In the last financial year, despite odd situations the Division has run time-tabled parcel specials across the country and mangoes were transported in 20 special trains from Vizianagaram, the nodal point in North Andhra,” Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava said in a statement.

The Union government has started the concept of running Kisan Rails for boosting income to the farm sector, by providing hassle-free, safe and speedy transport services of agricultural produce. To encourage the farmers, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries in association with Indian Railways, announced 50% tariff concession on transportation of notified fruits and vegetables.

The Business Development Unit (BDU) of Waltair Division, conducted regular negotiations with farmers and explained to them the benefits of transportation of their produce through Kisan Rails. The DRM appealed to the farmers, traders and exporters to utilise the Kisan Rail Special Trains for safe and speedy transportation of their produce.