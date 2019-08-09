First KIA Seltos rolls out from its stable

A dual-tone ‘Punchy Orange’ coloured KIA Seltos top-end model was formally launched jointly by AP Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy and KIA Motors India MD & CEO Kookhyun Shim from the assembly line of the company’s plant at Erramanchi village near Penukonda in Anantapur district on Thursday afternoon.

At the First Car Rollout Ceremony conducted on the premises of the plant, Mr. Shim said: “India is the fourth largest automobile market in the world and it was the excellent cooperation of State Government, which had enabled them to set up the plant in record time of two years and commenced commercial production within six months of launching trial production in January 2019.”

Global market

KIA proposes to launch the car at 206 sales points across the country in 160 cities on August 22, he explained. Providing the best after-sales service would be its focus The car was made for the global market but designed specifically with Indian customers in mind.

Ambassador of the Republic of South Korea Shin Bong-kil expressing satisfaction at the 23,311 cars that were booked in advance from July 16, said it was a record and demand was three-fold compared to its rival MG Hector being launched at the same time.

‘YSR’s dream fulfilled’

“Bilateral ties between South Korea and India are on a strong wicket with a tall leader like Narendra Modi at the helm,” he said. Finance Minister, reading out Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s message at the ceremony, said Mr. Jagan was happy with KIA bringing out a product that was appealing to young people of Andhra Pradesh.

He promised to face all challenges to take forward industrialisation in the State, though it was predominantly an agriculture-driven economy . Mr. Jagan in his message reminded the people that it was a dream fulfilled for him as his father Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy had asked the then CEO of Hyundai Motors Han Woo Park to set up a car factory.

In 2019 it became reality with its sister concern KIA setting up the unit.

APIIC Chairperson R.K. Roja, local MLAs, MPS, ministers and officials attended the ceremony.

Later, the dignitaries went on a test drive on the driving track on the company’s premises.