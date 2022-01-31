First KIA Carens rolls out of Anantapur factory

ANANTAPUR

Kia Carens — the first three-row recreational vehicle — rolled out of Kia India’s Penukonda manufacturing facility on Monday. The company in a release said that the new car would be launched in February for which pre-booking began on January 14.

The new car combines the sophistication of a family mover and the sportiness of an SUV, Kia India Managing Director and CEO Tae-Jin Park said on the occasion. “With the Kia Carens, we bring to the table a whole new set of value propositions aligning with requirements of the new-age customer. The Kia Carens is the fourth product we are rolling out in India,” he added.

The Kia Carens, manufactured in India, will be exported to over 80 countries, the release said. The new car comes in petrol and diesel variants combined with multiple transmission options, including the 7DCT and 6AT. It has 6 airbags, ABS, ESC, VSM, Hill Assist and DBC. The car has been tested across multiple terrains, and simulated conditions, the release added.