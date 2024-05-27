First Haj flight departs from Gannavaram airport with 322 pilgrims

The first flight for the Haj pilgrimage from Andhra Pradesh with 322 passengers left from the Gannavaram airport at 8.45 a.m. on May 27 (Monday), a press release from the Krishna district administration said.

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 692 people from across the State have registered their names to undertake the pilgrimage this year. Minority Welfare Department Secretary Harsh Vardhan on Monday flagged off the buses that carried the first batch of pilgrims to the Eidgah Jama Masjid Haj camp near the airport.

All arrangements have been made at the camp, including provision of accommodation, help desk, baggage counter, registration counter and police helpline, said Haj committee members in the note.

The second flight, with 322 passengers, will leave for Jeddha on May 28 (Tuesday) at 4.55 p.m. while the third flight with the remaining 48 passengers will leave the Gannavaram airport on May 29.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.