First Haj flight departs from Gannavaram airport with 322 pilgrims

Two more flights with pilgrims to leave on May 28 and 29

Published - May 27, 2024 09:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The first flight for the Haj pilgrimage from Andhra Pradesh with 322 passengers left from the Gannavaram airport at 8.45 a.m. on May 27 (Monday), a press release from the Krishna district administration said.

As many as 692 people from across the State have registered their names to undertake the pilgrimage this year. Minority Welfare Department Secretary Harsh Vardhan on Monday flagged off the buses that carried the first batch of pilgrims to the Eidgah Jama Masjid Haj camp near the airport.

All arrangements have been made at the camp, including provision of accommodation, help desk, baggage counter, registration counter and police helpline, said Haj committee members in the note.

The second flight, with 322 passengers, will leave for Jeddha on May 28 (Tuesday) at 4.55 p.m. while the third flight with the remaining 48 passengers will leave the Gannavaram airport on May 29.

