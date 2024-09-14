ADVERTISEMENT

First Godavari flood warning withdrawn at Dowleswaram in Andhra Pradesh

Published - September 14, 2024 06:52 pm IST - DOWLESWARAM

Authorities releasing 12,000 cusecs of floodwater into the canals across the Godavari delta

T. Appala Naidu

The inflow at the Sri Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram in Rajamahendravaram was 7.5 lakh cusecs as of Saturday. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The first Godavari flood warning was withdrawn at the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram, where inflow was 7.5 lakh cusecs on Saturday.

Godavari River Conservator and Godavari Head Works Division Executive Engineer R. Kaki Visweswara Rao said the inflows started falling from Friday midnight. However, 12,000 cusecs of floodwater was being released into the canals across the Godavari delta, he said.

In the Chintoor Agency areas, the relief operations were intensified in the cut-off hamlets. Thousands of tribals were still in the relief camps.

