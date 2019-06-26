First freight train between Obulavaripalli and Venkatachalam operated

The first freight train from Obulavaripalli and Venkatachalam Road Junction was operated on Tuesday. South Central Railway (SCR) has recently laid the 93 kilometres new line.

The electric logo hauled goods train, bound to Jindal Steels, Toranagallu, reached Obulavaripalli in two hours and 17 minutes. The new line will reduce the travel time of goods trains from Krishnapatnam Port towards the West coast by about two hours.

SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya expressed happiness and exuded confidence on increasing freight loading by operating goods trains on the new line.

Krishnapatnam Port Company Limited (KPCL), located in Nellore district, is one of the major ports which was generating good revenue to SCR on freight loading. The railway line from the port is connected to Vijayawada-Gudur mainline at Venkatachalam station.

As the Vijayawada-Gudur main line was over saturated with passenger and goods trains, the new line was proposed, the railway officials said. The newly-electrified line will help in transportation of iron ore, coal and other goods from and to Krishnapatnam Port, reduce distance by 72 kilometres for the trains coming from western direction, eases traffic on Vijayawada-Gudur-Renigunta-Guntakal sections and help in the economic growth of the region.