First flood warning issued in Godavari

Flood water gushing out of the gates at Polavaram in West Godavari district on Sunday.

DOWLESWARAM / POLAVARAM

26 July 2021 00:20 IST

About 10 lakh cusecs being discharged at Dowleswaram; water level reaches 33 metres at Polavaram spillway

Authorities issued the first flood warning in the Godavari in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday as the discharge reached about 10 lakh cusecs at the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram by 7.30 p.m.

Issuing the warning, G. Srinivasa Rao, Godavari River Flood Conservator and Godavari Head Works Division Executive Engineer, said, “However, the forecast indicates a fall in flood level by Monday.”

The first warning alert would enable the district authorities to gear up for the flood mitigation exercise, particularly downstream Dowleswaram.

Rescue teams ready

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 10th Battalion and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the Police, the Revenue and the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) officials swung into action in the flood-affected villages.

The AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) directed the officials deployed on flood duty in West and East Godavari districts to evacuate people from the low-lying areas.

APSDMA Commissioner K. Kanna Babu said that two NDRF teams had been deployed in Chintoor, while one team was positioned in V.R. Puram mandal.

Advice to villagers

“Villagers are requested to cooperate with the officials. They are advised against venturing into the flood waters for fishing, or taking a bath, or travelling on small boats as the flood is heavy,” Mr. Kanna Babu said.

The water level at the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage was 11.75 feet, and the Irrigation officials were releasing 10.08 lakh cusecs as of 7.30 p.m., Mr. Srinivasa Rao told The Hindu.

“We are discharging the flood water into the Bay of Bengal by lifting all the 175 gates. We have cautioned the officials and the villagers staying in the low-lying areas and on the riverbed to be alert as the discharge is heavy,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

“As of 7.30 p.m., the inflow at Dowleswaram was 10,08,685 cusecs and the outflow 10,08,685,” the Irrigation officials said.

At the Polavaram spillway, the water level was 33 metres and the discharge was about 9 lakh cusecs, the officials said.

Flood water was being released downstream from all the gates from Polavaram, they said.

‘Flood receding’

Officials withdrew the first warning at Bhadrachalam, as the flood level fell to 41.80 feet in the Godavari.

“The flood is receding in the river,” the Central Water Commission (CWC) officials said.