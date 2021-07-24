First flood warning issued in Godavari at Bhadrachalam

Flood water reached 30 metres at Polavaram.

Officials issued the first warning level in Godavari, with the flood water reaching 43 feet at Bhadrachalam by 8 a.m. on Saturday.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) authorities said the flood level was rising in the river. Officials discharged more than 7 lakh cusecs to the downstream, and alerted the Revenue, Irrigation, Tribal Welfare, Medical and Health and other departments personnel.

At Polavaram, flood level reached 30 metres at the spillway and water was being released from all the gates to the downstream. Due to heavy rains in the catchment areas flood was rising, the officials said.

The Indian Railways diverted some trains due to incessant rains. Road link has been cut-off to many villages along Godavari bund as flood entered into many habitations.

Irrigation authorities released 3,26,085 cusecs from Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage (at Dowleswaram). Officials released 1,25,811 cusecs into the sea by raising 70 gates from Prakasam Barrage.

K.R. Puram Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer Anand said that an alerted has been sounded and the Revenue, AP Transco, Medical and Health, Rural Water Supply (RWS) and other officials were put on alert.

“Rice, solar lamps, vegetables, provisions and other material was distributed to the villagers in Polavaram, Buttaigudem and Velerupadu mandals,” the PO told The Hindu on Saturday.