First flood warning issued at Bhadrachaam as water level rises in Godavari

With the water level crossing 43 feet in Godavari at Bhadrachalam, the Irrigation officials issued the first warning level at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 21. The water level may rise further, said the Central Water Commission (CWC) officials.

The Eluru district officials sounded alert in the river bund habitations in Velerupadu, Kukunur and other mandals.

“Water level in Godavari at Bhadrachalam was at 43.1 feet, and is rising slowly. Discharge from the river was about 9 lakh cusecs. Due to incessant rain upstream, the water may reach the second warning level of 48 feet by Monday,” the CWC authorities told The Hindu.

“With the flood level rising in Godavari, water may enter into Kakisanur, Katukuru, Chiguru Mamidi, Perantallapalli, Koida, Velerupadu and Kukunur tribal habitations, located on the river-bed,” the villagers said.

District Collector Vetri Selvi. K. and Joint Collector B. Lavanya Veni, directed the revenue and police officers to be prepared to evacuate the people living in low-lying areas as the water level was rising in Godavari.

“The Fisheries Department officials should keep the boats and expert swimmers ready to shift the people to safer places. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams and the police should be ready to take up rescue and relief operations,” Ms. Vetri Selvi said.

ITDA PO review

K.R. Puram Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer, M. Surya Teja, who reviewed the situation in the flood-ravaged villages, said the relief and medical camps were running in Dacharam and other habitations.

“The Civil Supplies Department shall maintain stocks for three months in the flood-affected habitations, and the Medical and Health Department officers should continue health camps in Kukunur and in the R&R Colony at Velerupadu,’ Mr. Surya Teja said.

Superintendent of Police K. Pratap Shiva Kishore visited the flood-hit villages and asked the people to cooperate with the police as the water level was rising. He directed the police to maintain round-the-clock pickets at the ‘saptas’ and in low-lying areas.

Kolleru bed-villagers alerted

Earlier, the Collector, SP, along with the Irrigation Department engineers visited the Tammileru canal bund villages in the district, and directed the officers to strengthen the bunds as the inflows into Tammileru is increasing.

Eluru Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), N.S.K. Khajavali visited the Kolleru Lake bed villages in the district on Sunday.

“Due to heavy rains and inflow in Kolleru, flood water will enter into Alapadu, Kolletikota, Vadlakuti Tippa, Penchikalamarru and other lake-bed villages,” the RDO said and directed the officers to monitor the situation from time-to-time.