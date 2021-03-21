First flight to land at Orvakal airport on March 28

The IndiGo flight from Bengaluru will be the first commercial flight to land at the Orvakal airport, located about 20 km from Kurnool, on March 28.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will formally inaugurate the airport that is complete in all aspects on March 26.

Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had inaugurated the greenfield airport on January 8, 2019. He had also inaugurated a mega solar energy park of 1,000 MW capacity.

Though the trial run had been completed as the runway and terminal building were ready, other works pertaining to air-traffic control were not completed then.

The airport is now complete in all respects. It has also received the DGCA safety approval. Flights to Visakhapatnam and Chennai too will be operated soon.

Finance Minister B. Rajendranath and the District Collector inspected the facilities at the passenger terminal and other areas on Friday.