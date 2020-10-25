First-ever maize rake from Ongole to T.N. loaded

Vijayawada Division earns ₹11.73 lakh by transporting 1,323 tonnes of the produce

The Vijayawada Division of the South Coast Railway Zone(SCRZ) loaded the first-ever maize rake from Ongole to Chavadipalayam, near Erode, in Tamil Nadu on Saturday thereby starting a new traffic from the Ongole section to the neighbouring State under the Business Development Unit (BDU) initiative, a railway release said.

Appreciating the marketing efforts of the staff, Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager P.Srinivas urged farmers and traders to make use of the new facility for a hassle-free transportation of the produce. The Division has earned ₹11.73 lakh by sending 21 BCN wagons with 1,323 tonnes of maize.

A consignor from Eluru, Sri Durga Traders, has come forward to send maize by rail to Chavadipalayam, the release said.

High loading potential

Considering its loading potential, which is more than 17,000 tonnes, and its cheaper transportation compared to road, the consignor has agreed to load more such rakes, according to the release. The cost per tonne for carrying maize by rail for a distance of 650 km is only ₹886 whereas transporting the same by road would cost ₹1,550.

The Ongole section had also recently started transportation of Bengal gram. Till now, 4.5 rakes were loaded with the produce from Ongole to various destinations, fetching the Division an income of ₹80.17 lakh during this fiscal.

Senior Divisional Railway Manager P. Bhaskar Reddy patted commercial staff of the Ongole section for their continuous negotiations with the local traders and merchants under the BDU to capture new commodities for transport and net additional revenue for the Division.