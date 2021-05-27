First dose vaccine in GVMC urban limits

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Srijana said that the first dose of vaccines would be administered to people above 45 years of age in the civic body limits.

The programme will be carried out at all urban health Centres, First Referral Units (FRU) centres in Arilova and Malkapuram. “Covishield is being administered at the centres. The second dose will be given after 84 days,” she said, appealing to people to get vaccinated.

She also asked zonal commissioners to take the help of police in handling the crowds at the vaccination centres. She also asked the officials to ensure that hygiene is maintained at vaccination centres.