First dose vaccination to resume from June 1 in Chittoor

District collector M. Hari Narayanan said that the first dose vaccination drive would resume from June 1.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, the collector said that as many as 1.22 lakh people were yet to be given the second doses in the district. He said that at present, there was stock of 24,000 units for the second dose, and it would commence from Wednesday. “The entire month of May would be focused on providing a second dose vaccine to the public on a seniority basis,” he said.

Referring to the oxygen stocks in the government hospitals, Mr Narayanan said that at present there was no dearth for oxygen. He said that over 40 tonnes of oxygen is being used for the Covid patients in the district, and a request was placed with the state government for procurement of four more tonnes daily in view of the spike in the number of positive cases and demand for the beds.

The Collector appealed to the public not to panic, but to strictly adhere to the Covid protocols, particularly the use of facemasks, sanitizers and maintaining social distance at the public places.

Meanwhile, the number of positive cases in Chittoor district during the last 24 hours stood at 1543, showing a big fall in the figure since a week. “During the last one week, the daily cases stood over 2500. However, Monday's figure has brought a big relief to the Covid Task Force personnel,” a senior medical officer said.