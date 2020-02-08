First Disha police station takes shape in State

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said the State is preparing to equip itself with all facilities like forensic laboratories, special courts, and public prosecutors to effectively implement the Disha Bill 2019 by June. The Chief Minister was inaugurating the first Disha police station here on Saturday. Later, he launched the Disha mobile application at Adikavi Nannayya University.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said: “The State government is fully geared up to implement the Bill once it gets the nod of the President.”

As many as 18 Disha police stations would come up by February-end, said the Chief Minister. Similarly, ₹26 crore was sanctioned for setting up 13 special Disha courts. “We are awaiting the nod from the High Court for setting up the courts,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Forensic laboratories were being set up at a cost of ₹31 crore at Tirupati and Visakhapatnam for speedy investigation of the Disha cases, he said.

Deploring delay of justice in the Nirbhaya case, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said: “The Disha law is designed in such a way that it awards the capital punishment for the convict in a rape case if the evidence is established during the 14-day of trial. The State ensures a fair investigation within seven days in the Disha cases.”

New chapter

The Chief Minister claimed that a new chapter began in the country with the establishment of the Disha police station and other initiatives to ensure security for women.

“The State will not tolerate any atrocity on women and children. The Disha bill will be implemented without any compromise,” said the Chief Minister.

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Home Minister M. Sucharitha, Director- General of Police Gautam Sawang and other officials were present.