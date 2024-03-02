ADVERTISEMENT

First day of Intermediate exam goes off without incident

March 02, 2024 02:43 am | Updated 02:43 am IST - Vijayawada

The Hindu Bureau

The Intermediate Public Examinations began across Andhra Pradesh in Andhra Pradesh. | Photo Credit: RAO GN

The Intermediate Public Examinations began across the State on March 1 (Friday). No case of malpractice was reported from any centre in the State.

A statement issued by the Board of Intermediate Education Secretary Saurabh Gaur said first year students wrote their exam in second language. Among students in the general stream, of the total 4,89,714 registered students, 4,67,002 of them appeared for the Board exam, while 13,885 of them were absent.

In the vocational stream, the students wrote the exam in General Foundation Course (GFC). Out of the total 46,662 students, 39,003 of them wrote the test while 4,295 of them were absent, said Mr. Gaur.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US