First day of Intermediate exam goes off without incident

March 02, 2024 02:43 am | Updated 02:43 am IST - Vijayawada

The Intermediate Public Examinations began across the State on March 1 (Friday). No case of malpractice was reported from any centre in the State.

A statement issued by the Board of Intermediate Education Secretary Saurabh Gaur said first year students wrote their exam in second language. Among students in the general stream, of the total 4,89,714 registered students, 4,67,002 of them appeared for the Board exam, while 13,885 of them were absent.

In the vocational stream, the students wrote the exam in General Foundation Course (GFC). Out of the total 46,662 students, 39,003 of them wrote the test while 4,295 of them were absent, said Mr. Gaur.

